11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Pride of ownership, come see for yourself!!! Brand new roof 2017, recently renovated inside with beautiful dark wood laminate floors, big porcelain tiles in kitchen and guest bathroom. Gorgeous new granite counter tops in kitchen with trendy subway tile backsplash and a huge new deep stainless steel sink. Very maintained by owners. New stainlesss steel appliances provided but not maintained by owners. Washer and dryer also included. Warm and welcoing gray walls with modern light fixtures throughout. Gray stone wall under breakfast bar that wraps around into living room. All brand new faux blinds in each bedroom. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan in place. Master bedroom is located on the first floor for easy convenience. Two seperate walk in closets, two sinks, tray ceiling and big bay window. Downstairs also has a bedroom with a closet which can be used as a den or office with seperate entrance to guest bathroom. Includes eat-in kitchen, kitchen pantry, great room, BIG bonus roo upstairs with double doors. Peace of mind with a gated community that is extremley quiet and has a community pool, spa, and playground. Huge backyard space with a relaxing pond view. Located just minutes away from the 408 Expwy and SR-417. Great schools close by. Convenient location to work, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Immaculate condition and very clean home. Home SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY and is ready for the perfect family.