All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE

11162 Cypress Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11162 Cypress Trail Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Pride of ownership, come see for yourself!!! Brand new roof 2017, recently renovated inside with beautiful dark wood laminate floors, big porcelain tiles in kitchen and guest bathroom. Gorgeous new granite counter tops in kitchen with trendy subway tile backsplash and a huge new deep stainless steel sink. Very maintained by owners. New stainlesss steel appliances provided but not maintained by owners. Washer and dryer also included. Warm and welcoing gray walls with modern light fixtures throughout. Gray stone wall under breakfast bar that wraps around into living room. All brand new faux blinds in each bedroom. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan in place. Master bedroom is located on the first floor for easy convenience. Two seperate walk in closets, two sinks, tray ceiling and big bay window. Downstairs also has a bedroom with a closet which can be used as a den or office with seperate entrance to guest bathroom. Includes eat-in kitchen, kitchen pantry, great room, BIG bonus roo upstairs with double doors. Peace of mind with a gated community that is extremley quiet and has a community pool, spa, and playground. Huge backyard space with a relaxing pond view. Located just minutes away from the 408 Expwy and SR-417. Great schools close by. Convenient location to work, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Immaculate condition and very clean home. Home SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY and is ready for the perfect family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have any available units?
11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have?
Some of 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11162 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College