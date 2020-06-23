All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE

1115 Rock Harbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Rock Harbor Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Vacant -virtual tour available !Located in the beautiful Guard-Gated community of Spring Isle, this is an amazing community with some of the most beautiful homes in all of Avalon Park. This townhome is huge with 1792 square feet of living space. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and upgraded cherry cabinets with lots of storage. Upgraded stainless steel appliances are all included. Tile floors in the kitchen are stylish and easy to keep clean. The dining area and living room are very large and lead out to a screened patio and beyond that is a huge yard for grilling and entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located upstairs. Close to shopping, restaurants, great schools, 408, 417, E. Colonial, medical, UCF, Valencia, minutes to Cocoa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have any available units?
1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
