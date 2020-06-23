1115 ROCK HARBOR AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Vacant -virtual tour available !Located in the beautiful Guard-Gated community of Spring Isle, this is an amazing community with some of the most beautiful homes in all of Avalon Park. This townhome is huge with 1792 square feet of living space. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and upgraded cherry cabinets with lots of storage. Upgraded stainless steel appliances are all included. Tile floors in the kitchen are stylish and easy to keep clean. The dining area and living room are very large and lead out to a screened patio and beyond that is a huge yard for grilling and entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located upstairs. Close to shopping, restaurants, great schools, 408, 417, E. Colonial, medical, UCF, Valencia, minutes to Cocoa.