Alafaya, FL
11037 Siting Place
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11037 Siting Place

11037 Siting Place · No Longer Available
Location

11037 Siting Place, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11037 Siting Place Available 08/17/19 4 BR / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE** - Description: 4 BR / 2 Bath, living room, dining room, family room all appliances including washer and dryer. Minutes to UCF, Valencia, 417, 408, OIAirport. Lawn Care Included. - Tile flooring throughout. Fenced yard. Pets welcome with approval. Apply now before it's gone...!

Sub-Division: FIELDSTREAM WEST
Address: 11037 Siting Place
City: Orlando
Zip Code: 32825

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2001
Square Feet: 1639 sq. ft.
Available: 08/18//17

Rent: $1,750.00
Security Deposit $1,750.00
Application fee $65 per adult

Directions: From Dean Rd. go East on Lake Underhill Rd., right into the (Fieldstream West Subdivision) Fieldstream West Blvd., right onto Siting Pl.

RV - T/O

(RLNE3302070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11037 Siting Place have any available units?
11037 Siting Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 11037 Siting Place currently offering any rent specials?
11037 Siting Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11037 Siting Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11037 Siting Place is pet friendly.
Does 11037 Siting Place offer parking?
Yes, 11037 Siting Place offers parking.
Does 11037 Siting Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11037 Siting Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11037 Siting Place have a pool?
No, 11037 Siting Place does not have a pool.
Does 11037 Siting Place have accessible units?
No, 11037 Siting Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11037 Siting Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11037 Siting Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11037 Siting Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11037 Siting Place does not have units with air conditioning.
