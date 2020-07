Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with quick access to Toll Rd 417, 528 and the 408. Spacious living areas and large back porch. The home backs up to a conservation area and there are no rear neighbors! Washer and dryer are included. Make this home a must see!