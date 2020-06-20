All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE

10769 Regent Square Dr · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

10769 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community! This unit features an open floor plan, beautiful laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, outside storage closet, and one car garage. All appliances including washer and drier are provided! Great community pool, gym and playground for your enjoyment with family and friends! Water is included with rent. It's an ideal location just one minute to the Dean RD and Lake Underhill Rd, the 408 ramp and 15 minutes to UCF!!

*******MOVE IN SPECIAL** Must Move In By April 1st $100 OFF *******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

