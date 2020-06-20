10769 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool playground extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community! This unit features an open floor plan, beautiful laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, outside storage closet, and one car garage. All appliances including washer and drier are provided! Great community pool, gym and playground for your enjoyment with family and friends! Water is included with rent. It's an ideal location just one minute to the Dean RD and Lake Underhill Rd, the 408 ramp and 15 minutes to UCF!!



*******MOVE IN SPECIAL** Must Move In By April 1st $100 OFF *******