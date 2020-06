10761 Willow Ridge Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

Beautiful Home in Woodland Lakes Preserve! - Absolutely DAZZLING SHOWCASE WATERFRONT HOME boasts a gorgeous GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR ISLAND KITCHEN with rich Bordeaux Cabinetry, striking tiled backsplashes, pendant lighting, bay window bench seating and high-grade STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! WOW! This IMPECCABLE, "ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED", OPEN-CONCEPT home offers an aura of sophistication — while yet in a totally relaxed atmosphere and also features a grand DOWNSTAIRS MASTER RETREAT with SITTING AREA, DEEP TRAYED CEILING, GIANT WALK-IN "CALIFORNIA STYLE" CLOSET and a lavish bath with HIS & HERS GRANITE VANITIES, SIZABLE SHOWER and soothing SOAKER TUB! ROBUST CROWN MOLDING AND BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT! OFFICE too! Upstairs comes complete with generous bedrooms with FULL HALL & JACK-N-JILL GRANITE BATHS and a GIANT BONUS / GAME ROOM or HOME THEATER! Backyard living doesn't get much better with a MASSIVE BRICK PAVER ENTERTAINMENT PATIO, SCREENED COVERED LANAI and SPECTACULAR WATER VISTAS! DUAL A/C! WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM! 3 CAR GARAGE! Much more! WOODLAND LAKES PRESERVE is a highly coveted, GATED COMMUNITY that’s been carved out of dense timberland and teems with natural wildlife, glistening ponds & fountain lakes! Totally enjoy the RESORT-STYLE POOL, CABANA & playground fun …all which makes this EXCITING OWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY impossible to beat! IDEAL LOCATION with nearby Waterford Lakes Center shopping, dining, downtown Orlando, UCF, airport and easy highway access!



(RLNE3469462)