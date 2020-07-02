10759 WILDLIFE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UCF AREA! 3/2 Home in Fieldstream North, 2 car garage. Carpet and Ceramic Tile throughout. Stainless Steel appliance in kitchen, w/washer & dryer included!. Master bathroom w/ tub and glass enclosed shower. The office caps at three roommates per home. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).