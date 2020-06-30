10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

GATED COMMUNITY of Regent Park in EAST ORLANDO!! 3br 2.5ba END UNIT plus BONUS LOFT area. This one is ready for immediate move in... NEUTRAL PAINT, eat in space in kitchen. Large living room with sliding doors to covered porch with storage room. WATER VIEWS from porch, living room and master bedroom. All bedrooms upstairs with master bath featuring double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Bath 2 is accessible from both secondary bedrooms. Spacious BONUS ROOM is perfect for sitting area, office space, playroom, etc.. Downstairs laundry with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Attached 1 car garage.1 small pet allowed, under 35 lbs (no aggressive breeds). Refundable pet deposit $200 and non refundable pet fee $100. Community pool/playground and fitness. EASY ACCESS TO FL-408, close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes, Lockheed Martin. Call TODAY for appointment to view. Priced to rent fast...