Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:09 PM

10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE

10752 Regent Square Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10752 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY of Regent Park in EAST ORLANDO!! 3br 2.5ba END UNIT plus BONUS LOFT area. This one is ready for immediate move in... NEUTRAL PAINT, eat in space in kitchen. Large living room with sliding doors to covered porch with storage room. WATER VIEWS from porch, living room and master bedroom. All bedrooms upstairs with master bath featuring double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Bath 2 is accessible from both secondary bedrooms. Spacious BONUS ROOM is perfect for sitting area, office space, playroom, etc.. Downstairs laundry with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Attached 1 car garage.1 small pet allowed, under 35 lbs (no aggressive breeds). Refundable pet deposit $200 and non refundable pet fee $100. Community pool/playground and fitness. EASY ACCESS TO FL-408, close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes, Lockheed Martin. Call TODAY for appointment to view. Priced to rent fast...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10752 REGENT SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

