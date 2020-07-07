107 WALTON HEATH DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Available August 1st. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants. Fabulous 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage pool home in an exclusive Golf Community - The Preserve at Eastwood! 24-hour security guard in this gated community. The moment you open the door you will be impressed by the view of the private pool and golf course! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! 3 way split! New tiles throughout the entire house. Formal dining room; living room; 4th bedroom can be used as a front office. Nice appliances and gas cook-top! Gorgeous Corian countertops with Island and built-in Desk area! This cozy home is perfect for entertaining by the pool with friends and family! Expansive master en-suite has a beautiful view of the golf course! Master Bath boasts Double vanities with soaking garden tub and separate shower! "A" rated schools! This spectacular 24-HOUR GATED COMMUNITY features resort-like amenities including an 18-hole GOLF COURSE, resort-style pool & cabanas, basketball & TENNIS COURTS, driving range, playground, parks. Cable/internet incl in HOA. Conveniently located to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center, fining dining, movies, UCF, and Research Parkway with easy access to 408, 417 & SR 50. Available TODAY!

Rent includes pool cleaning service, basic cable, and internet.