107 WALTON HEATH DRIVE.

Amenities
Available August 1st. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants. Fabulous 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage pool home in an exclusive Golf Community - The Preserve at Eastwood! 24-hour security guard in this gated community. The moment you open the door you will be impressed by the view of the private pool and golf course! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! 3 way split! New tiles throughout the entire house. Formal dining room; living room; 4th bedroom can be used as a front office. Nice appliances and gas cook-top! Gorgeous Corian countertops with Island and built-in Desk area! This cozy home is perfect for entertaining by the pool with friends and family! Expansive master en-suite has a beautiful view of the golf course! Master Bath boasts Double vanities with soaking garden tub and separate shower! "A" rated schools! This spectacular 24-HOUR GATED COMMUNITY features resort-like amenities including an 18-hole GOLF COURSE, resort-style pool & cabanas, basketball & TENNIS COURTS, driving range, playground, parks. Cable/internet incl in HOA. Conveniently located to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center, fining dining, movies, UCF, and Research Parkway with easy access to 408, 417 & SR 50. Available TODAY!
Rent includes pool cleaning service, basic cable, and internet.