107 WALTON HEATH DRIVE.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

107 WALTON HEATH DRIVE

107 Walton Heath Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

107 Walton Heath Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available August 1st. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants. Fabulous 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage pool home in an exclusive Golf Community - The Preserve at Eastwood! 24-hour security guard in this gated community. The moment you open the door you will be impressed by the view of the private pool and golf course! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! 3 way split! New tiles throughout the entire house. Formal dining room; living room; 4th bedroom can be used as a front office. Nice appliances and gas cook-top! Gorgeous Corian countertops with Island and built-in Desk area! This cozy home is perfect for entertaining by the pool with friends and family! Expansive master en-suite has a beautiful view of the golf course! Master Bath boasts Double vanities with soaking garden tub and separate shower! "A" rated schools! This spectacular 24-HOUR GATED COMMUNITY features resort-like amenities including an 18-hole GOLF COURSE, resort-style pool & cabanas, basketball & TENNIS COURTS, driving range, playground, parks. Cable/internet incl in HOA. Conveniently located to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center, fining dining, movies, UCF, and Research Parkway with easy access to 408, 417 & SR 50. Available TODAY!
Rent includes pool cleaning service, basic cable, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

