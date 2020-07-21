10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!! Beautiful 4 bedroom pool home on an oversized lot in Andover Lakes. The homeowner removed the wall between 3rd and 4th bedroom so you add a divider or leave as a huge secondary bedroom!!. Tile and laminate flooring in most areas. Modern kitchen, tasteful blinds, plenty of natural light and spacious porch overlooking the pool. Split bedroom plan for maximum convenience. Separate tub and shower with double vanity in master bath. New roof, new pool screening, and new appliances so you can just move in with confidence. Pets allowed and ground and pool maintenance is included! Schedule your tour TODAY!!