Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY

10656 Fairhaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

10656 Fairhaven Way, Alafaya, FL 32825
Andover Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!! Beautiful 4 bedroom pool home on an oversized lot in Andover Lakes. The homeowner removed the wall between 3rd and 4th bedroom so you add a divider or leave as a huge secondary bedroom!!. Tile and laminate flooring in most areas. Modern kitchen, tasteful blinds, plenty of natural light and spacious porch overlooking the pool. Split bedroom plan for maximum convenience. Separate tub and shower with double vanity in master bath. New roof, new pool screening, and new appliances so you can just move in with confidence. Pets allowed and ground and pool maintenance is included! Schedule your tour TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have any available units?
10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have?
Some of 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY offers parking.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY has a pool.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10656 FAIRHAVEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
