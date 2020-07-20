All apartments in Alafaya
10643 Mossy Creek Court

Location

10643 Mossy Creek Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Cypress Springs

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Total remodeled home in Cypress Springs community. This home is a 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths with 2 car garages on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted. Remodeled kitchen includes new cabinetry, quartz countertop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. New wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. New bathroom cabinet and vanity. Private fenced backyard. Community features include: Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Picnic area and beautiful lap Pool. Convenience location, minutes from UFC, Valencia, Rt 417, Rt 408, Waterford shopping center, Downtown Orlando, Medical City and Orlando International Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have any available units?
10643 Mossy Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have?
Some of 10643 Mossy Creek Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 Mossy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
10643 Mossy Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 Mossy Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 10643 Mossy Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 10643 Mossy Creek Court offers parking.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 Mossy Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 10643 Mossy Creek Court has a pool.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 10643 Mossy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10643 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10643 Mossy Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10643 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
