10643 Mossy Creek Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Total remodeled home in Cypress Springs community. This home is a 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths with 2 car garages on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted. Remodeled kitchen includes new cabinetry, quartz countertop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. New wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. New bathroom cabinet and vanity. Private fenced backyard. Community features include: Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Picnic area and beautiful lap Pool. Convenience location, minutes from UFC, Valencia, Rt 417, Rt 408, Waterford shopping center, Downtown Orlando, Medical City and Orlando International Airport