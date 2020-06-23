All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1064 Sophie Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1064 Sophie Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1064 Sophie Blvd.

1064 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1064 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1064 Sophie Blvd. Available 03/01/19 All Tile With Remodeled Bathrooms & Kitchen, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Newer Windows (energy efficient), Newer Kitchen Cabinets, All tile in Main Area and Hardwood Look like in Bedrooms, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite countertops, Newer appliances, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway, Private Parking Pad in front of the front door
Maximum Pet Weight: 60 pounds

Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River private parking pad, in front of the front door

(RLNE2031511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1064 Sophie Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have?
Some of 1064 Sophie Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Sophie Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Sophie Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Sophie Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Sophie Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1064 Sophie Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1064 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Sophie Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1064 Sophie Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College