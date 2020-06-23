Amenities
1064 Sophie Blvd. Available 03/01/19 All Tile With Remodeled Bathrooms & Kitchen, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Newer Windows (energy efficient), Newer Kitchen Cabinets, All tile in Main Area and Hardwood Look like in Bedrooms, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite countertops, Newer appliances, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway, Private Parking Pad in front of the front door
Maximum Pet Weight: 60 pounds
Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River private parking pad, in front of the front door
(RLNE2031511)