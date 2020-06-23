Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1064 Sophie Blvd. Available 03/01/19 All Tile With Remodeled Bathrooms & Kitchen, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Newer Windows (energy efficient), Newer Kitchen Cabinets, All tile in Main Area and Hardwood Look like in Bedrooms, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite countertops, Newer appliances, Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway, Private Parking Pad in front of the front door

Maximum Pet Weight: 60 pounds



Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River private parking pad, in front of the front door



(RLNE2031511)