Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM

1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET

1044 Coquina Rock Street · (407) 757-5991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1044 Coquina Rock Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Available for move in August 1. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the highly rated community of Waterford Villas.The home has had a recent kitchen renovation, ceramic tile though-out the downstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs. Living and dining room downstairs. Community amenities include a park, pool, basketball courts, 2 walking tracks and secure gated access. Gorgeous lake with fountain in the center of the community. Easy access to Waterford Lakes Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have any available units?
1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have?
Some of 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET offer parking?
No, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET has a pool.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
