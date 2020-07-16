1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET

Amenities
Available for move in August 1. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the highly rated community of Waterford Villas.The home has had a recent kitchen renovation, ceramic tile though-out the downstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs. Living and dining room downstairs. Community amenities include a park, pool, basketball courts, 2 walking tracks and secure gated access. Gorgeous lake with fountain in the center of the community. Easy access to Waterford Lakes Shopping Center.