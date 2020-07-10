All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

10403 REGENT SQUARE DR

10403 Regent Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! This two-story condo located in the gated community of Regent Park is waiting for you. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,677 square feet home featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring with brand new carpet throughout, sliding doors flowing from the family room out to the patio. Upstairs you will find your master bedroom, and two additional rooms both bright & spacious. Master Suite includes with walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower. All the amenities you could ask for in a Gated Community. Pool, playground and fitness room included. Upstairs laundry with washer & dryer included. Attached 1 car garage. Easy & close access to UCF, shopping, 408, 417 and a 15-minute drive to downtown Orlando. HOA application/approval required. Fee is $80 per adult occupant.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also

IMPORTANT NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have any available units?
10403 REGENT SQUARE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have?
Some of 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR currently offering any rent specials?
10403 REGENT SQUARE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR pet-friendly?
No, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR offer parking?
Yes, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR offers parking.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have a pool?
Yes, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR has a pool.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have accessible units?
No, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10403 REGENT SQUARE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

