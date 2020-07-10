10403 REGENT SQUARE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome home! This two-story condo located in the gated community of Regent Park is waiting for you. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,677 square feet home featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring with brand new carpet throughout, sliding doors flowing from the family room out to the patio. Upstairs you will find your master bedroom, and two additional rooms both bright & spacious. Master Suite includes with walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower. All the amenities you could ask for in a Gated Community. Pool, playground and fitness room included. Upstairs laundry with washer & dryer included. Attached 1 car garage. Easy & close access to UCF, shopping, 408, 417 and a 15-minute drive to downtown Orlando. HOA application/approval required. Fee is $80 per adult occupant.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also



IMPORTANT NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.