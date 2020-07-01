10319 Regent Square Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub

3 Bed Townhouse Close To Downtown And The Highway! - Conveniently Located in the heart of the top vacation destination in the world, Regent Park brings the best of metro Orlando to your doorstep. Its easy to see why Fortune Magazine and Newsweek rate Orlando as one of the best cities to live in; year-round mild weather offers and inviting incentive to enjoy Orlandos unsurpassed recreation, a rich menu of cultural activities, multi Star Restaurants, popular nightclubs and diverse shopping centers.



Regent Park is perfectly situated to accommodate Orlandos preferred lifestyle, where just a short drive from the entrance, the nearby 408 east/west expressway and 417 Greenway, allow quick & easy access to all Orlando has to offer.



Call Ray 914.200.3812 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5636295)