All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 10254 Cody Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
10254 Cody Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

10254 Cody Lane

10254 Cody Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10254 Cody Lane, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b3fcb707b ---- East Orlando 3br 2ba on cul-de-sac street, with NEW INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT!!! Open floor plan with TILE FLOORS in main areas and LAMINATE FLOORS in bedrooms. Sliding doors from rear bedroom to open patio in the FENCED IN YARD. Master bath offers DOUBLE SINKS as well as GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Rear of home faces the woods- NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Home is priced to rent quickly. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). W/ D hookups, attached 1 car garage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today! **COPY & PASTE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING** https://showmojo.com/l/3b3fcb707b Cul De Sac Wooded View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10254 Cody Lane have any available units?
10254 Cody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10254 Cody Lane have?
Some of 10254 Cody Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10254 Cody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10254 Cody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10254 Cody Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10254 Cody Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10254 Cody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10254 Cody Lane offers parking.
Does 10254 Cody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10254 Cody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10254 Cody Lane have a pool?
No, 10254 Cody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10254 Cody Lane have accessible units?
No, 10254 Cody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10254 Cody Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10254 Cody Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10254 Cody Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10254 Cody Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College