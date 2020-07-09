10254 Cody Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b3fcb707b ---- East Orlando 3br 2ba on cul-de-sac street, with NEW INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT!!! Open floor plan with TILE FLOORS in main areas and LAMINATE FLOORS in bedrooms. Sliding doors from rear bedroom to open patio in the FENCED IN YARD. Master bath offers DOUBLE SINKS as well as GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Rear of home faces the woods- NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Home is priced to rent quickly. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). W/ D hookups, attached 1 car garage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today! **COPY & PASTE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING** https://showmojo.com/l/3b3fcb707b Cul De Sac Wooded View