1017 Enclair Street - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool

WOW - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is in the prestigious and highly sought after east Orlando security manned and gated community of Spring Isle. Recently installed luxury vinyl plank flooring on staircase and second level and beautiful wood looking tile floors on main level make this easy to clean and maintain. Screened in back porch opening up to incredible views of the fountain and pond out back to enjoy your morning coffee or evening martinis. Spring Isle boasts a beautiful community center, swimming pool, play ground, fitness center and offers around the clock gate guards. Lawn care and landscaping included. Great location near the 417, 408, UCF/Valencia colleges and close to Avalon / Waterford Lakes shopping and dining centers. Pets not allowed. MUST SEE!! call today to set an appointment

