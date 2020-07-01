All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

1017 Enclair Street - 1

1017 Enclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Enclair Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
WOW - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is in the prestigious and highly sought after east Orlando security manned and gated community of Spring Isle. Recently installed luxury vinyl plank flooring on staircase and second level and beautiful wood looking tile floors on main level make this easy to clean and maintain. Screened in back porch opening up to incredible views of the fountain and pond out back to enjoy your morning coffee or evening martinis. Spring Isle boasts a beautiful community center, swimming pool, play ground, fitness center and offers around the clock gate guards. Lawn care and landscaping included. Great location near the 417, 408, UCF/Valencia colleges and close to Avalon / Waterford Lakes shopping and dining centers. Pets not allowed. MUST SEE!! call today to set an appointment
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have any available units?
1017 Enclair Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have?
Some of 1017 Enclair Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Enclair Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Enclair Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Enclair Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Enclair Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1017 Enclair Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

