Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10142 Regent Square Drive #203

10142 Regent Square Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10142 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Furnished 2/2.5 Pool View Condo x Rent Close to Universities. - Beautiful Furnished 2.5 bed, 2 baths condo with a gorgeous view of Pond and Pool. Condo is equipped with all newer kitchen stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Living area is open and functional perfect for entertaining and enjoying company. Gated Community with resort styled Pool, Fitness Center, and Playground. Near Expressway, Orlando International Airport, Valencia College, UCF, Research Park ,Waterford Lakes and minutes from Downtown Orlando. Close to shopping including: retail, grocery, restaurants, and nightlife.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3592618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have any available units?
10142 Regent Square Drive #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have?
Some of 10142 Regent Square Drive #203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Regent Square Drive #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 is pet friendly.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 offer parking?
No, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 does not offer parking.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have a pool?
Yes, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 has a pool.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have accessible units?
No, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10142 Regent Square Drive #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
