10142 Regent Square Drive #203

Beautiful Furnished 2/2.5 Pool View Condo x Rent Close to Universities. - Beautiful Furnished 2.5 bed, 2 baths condo with a gorgeous view of Pond and Pool. Condo is equipped with all newer kitchen stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Living area is open and functional perfect for entertaining and enjoying company. Gated Community with resort styled Pool, Fitness Center, and Playground. Near Expressway, Orlando International Airport, Valencia College, UCF, Research Park ,Waterford Lakes and minutes from Downtown Orlando. Close to shopping including: retail, grocery, restaurants, and nightlife.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3592618)