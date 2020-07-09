All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

10140 TIKIMBER LANE

10140 Tikimber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10140 Tikimber Lane, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with lake view ready for you to call home. This home features neutral decor, tile and wood laminated floors throughout the entire house, cathedral ceilings, large open kitchen with breakfast nook. The master bath features a large sink, huge walk in closet, tile shower and a great garden tub to relax in luxury. Enjoy the serene pond view from the Great Room and Master Bedroom. Includes front load washer/dryer. This home is located in the quaint Shannon Trace subdivision off Bloomfield Rd, an establish neighborhood featuring great schools, close to shopping, bus line, University of Central Florida, SR408 and Research Parkway.

Application fee is per adult. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment to view the property is required. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call our office, 1-(321) 204-1801.

(RLNE4008898)

