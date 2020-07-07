10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in highly desirable Cypress Springs neighborhood. Built in year 2012 and well maintained. Living/family room and a half bath downstairs featuring open floor plan with tile and laminate. One car garage and large paved driveway. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with cleaned carpet, 2 bathrooms and laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Community features two pools, tennis courts, a relaxing lake-side pavilion and tranquil walk-way with benches. Conveniently located close to Cypress Elementary School, Lockheed Martin Lake Underhill facility, UCF campus, and Medical facility, with easy access to SR-417, SR-408) and Waterford Lakes Town center. HOA approval required.