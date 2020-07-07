All apartments in Alafaya
10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT
10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT

10117 Shadow Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Shadow Leaf Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Cypress Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in highly desirable Cypress Springs neighborhood. Built in year 2012 and well maintained. Living/family room and a half bath downstairs featuring open floor plan with tile and laminate. One car garage and large paved driveway. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with cleaned carpet, 2 bathrooms and laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Community features two pools, tennis courts, a relaxing lake-side pavilion and tranquil walk-way with benches. Conveniently located close to Cypress Elementary School, Lockheed Martin Lake Underhill facility, UCF campus, and Medical facility, with easy access to SR-417, SR-408) and Waterford Lakes Town center. HOA approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have any available units?
10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have?
Some of 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT has a pool.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 SHADOW LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

