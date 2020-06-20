10100 Green Branch Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located in Cypress Springs Villas just off Dean Road and Curry Road - This townhome is located at the end of a cul de sac and features a view of the pond. You will enjoy cooking in your spacious kitchen with passthrough to the dining room and and makes it perfect for entertaining. Cherry wood cabinets, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. 1/2 bath is located downstairs. All the bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom has room enough for a king size bed and features a walk in closet. Do you enjoy doing laundry? The washer/dryer hookups are located on the 2nd floor close to the bedrooms. 2nd bedroom features a nice walk-in closet. Single car garage with remote control door opener and storage. This community features 2 large swimming pools, tennis courts and a club