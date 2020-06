85 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage

FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN DESIRABLE HUBBARD HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO SCALZI PARK-PLAYGROUNDS, SOFTBALL FIELDS, SKATE PARK AS WELL AS DOWNTOWN STAMFORD WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, BARS AND MORE. SPACIOUS ROOMS. BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE WELL-MANICURED COURTYARD. NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES AS WELL AS NEW FLOORING. PLENTY OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. SWIMMING POOL AND RECREATION ROOM PERFECT FOR SUMMER. LOCATED CONVENIENTLY BETWEEN BOTH I-95, THE MERRITT PARKWAY AND JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE TRAIN STATION.