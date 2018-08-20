All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

697 Cove Road

697 Cove Road · (203) 655-8234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT 06902
The Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets. One for the washer/dryer, one for kitchen pantry and one for stuff! The options are endless. The efficient kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances including a dish washer. There is a large pass through into the living room that can double as a breakfast bar, or a place to hang out while the cook works up some magic in the kitchen. The large living space is so light and bright, with two oversized windows and a French door leading out to your private deck. The full bath with its updated fixtures has a full size bath with spotless glass doors and cool tile. There is an ample linen closet next to the bathroom. The bedroom is large and bright. Double door closets and sliders connecting to the deck, finish the room. As far as location,,,this complex is in the middle of it all. Close to Chelsea Piers, restaurants, shops, parks, and waterfront. Run don't walk, this condo won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Cove Road have any available units?
697 Cove Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 Cove Road have?
Some of 697 Cove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
697 Cove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 697 Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 697 Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 697 Cove Road does offer parking.
Does 697 Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 697 Cove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Cove Road have a pool?
No, 697 Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 697 Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 697 Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Cove Road has units with dishwashers.
