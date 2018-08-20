697 Cove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets. One for the washer/dryer, one for kitchen pantry and one for stuff! The options are endless. The efficient kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances including a dish washer. There is a large pass through into the living room that can double as a breakfast bar, or a place to hang out while the cook works up some magic in the kitchen. The large living space is so light and bright, with two oversized windows and a French door leading out to your private deck. The full bath with its updated fixtures has a full size bath with spotless glass doors and cool tile. There is an ample linen closet next to the bathroom. The bedroom is large and bright. Double door closets and sliders connecting to the deck, finish the room. As far as location,,,this complex is in the middle of it all. Close to Chelsea Piers, restaurants, shops, parks, and waterfront. Run don't walk, this condo won’t last long.