Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:13 AM

43 Harbor Drive

43 Harbor Drive · (203) 559-1959
Location

43 Harbor Drive, Stamford, CT 06902
Shippan Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Enjoy beautiful sunsets over the water and watch the boats come in from your private balcony on the top floor of a secure building. And when the weather turns chilly, just cozy up by the fireplace or heat up something yummy in the top-of-the-line kitchen, open to the great room with vaulted ceiling and mahogany built-ins. There is also a sunny guest bedroom, full bath, laundry, and lots of closet space on this main level. The master bedroom with en-suite bath is upstairs for plenty of peace and privacy, and the skylight makes for star-gazing at night and gentle morning sun. Everything in this home is custom-made with the best materials. Hot water and some heat is included in the rent! You enter this oasis through a gracious foyer, and via a semi-private elevator that runs directly to the clean and brightly lit parking garage, where you'll also find the bike racks and storage room. There's plenty of parking available for your guests. Just outside the door, go for a stroll along the gravel path through the landscaped grounds, to the boardwalk past the marina and into the nature preserve. Shippan Point is a beautiful neighborhood to walk or bicycle around with restaurants, groceries, and other amenities close by, and the beach is just a few blocks away. There is a bus stop close by. This fantastic location is about 5 minutes from downtown Stamford, Stamford railroad station, and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Harbor Drive have any available units?
43 Harbor Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Harbor Drive have?
Some of 43 Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 43 Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43 Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 43 Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 43 Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43 Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
