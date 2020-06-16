43 Harbor Drive

Amenities

Enjoy beautiful sunsets over the water and watch the boats come in from your private balcony on the top floor of a secure building. And when the weather turns chilly, just cozy up by the fireplace or heat up something yummy in the top-of-the-line kitchen, open to the great room with vaulted ceiling and mahogany built-ins. There is also a sunny guest bedroom, full bath, laundry, and lots of closet space on this main level. The master bedroom with en-suite bath is upstairs for plenty of peace and privacy, and the skylight makes for star-gazing at night and gentle morning sun. Everything in this home is custom-made with the best materials. Hot water and some heat is included in the rent! You enter this oasis through a gracious foyer, and via a semi-private elevator that runs directly to the clean and brightly lit parking garage, where you'll also find the bike racks and storage room. There's plenty of parking available for your guests. Just outside the door, go for a stroll along the gravel path through the landscaped grounds, to the boardwalk past the marina and into the nature preserve. Shippan Point is a beautiful neighborhood to walk or bicycle around with restaurants, groceries, and other amenities close by, and the beach is just a few blocks away. There is a bus stop close by. This fantastic location is about 5 minutes from downtown Stamford, Stamford railroad station, and I-95.