39 Plymouth Road
39 Plymouth Road

39 Plymouth Road · (914) 752-8788
Location

39 Plymouth Road, Stamford, CT 06906
Glenbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely & bright Second floor apartment in the heart of Glenbrook. 2-4 Bedrooms (current tenant uses the Office Room with closet as 3rd Bedroom), Family Room as 4th Bedroom), Living Room and Eat in kitchen. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Hot Water is included in the rent. Gas cooking, Gas Heat. 1 reserved parking space in the parking lot. 1 Garage for tenant storage. Very convenient location - close to train, banks, restaurants, downtown Stamford, and I-95. Great for commuters. Home is also listed For Sale, owner is looking for new tenant who willing to cooperate for showing, inspection, appraisal appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Plymouth Road have any available units?
39 Plymouth Road has a unit available for $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Plymouth Road have?
Some of 39 Plymouth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Plymouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
39 Plymouth Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Plymouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 39 Plymouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 39 Plymouth Road offer parking?
Yes, 39 Plymouth Road does offer parking.
Does 39 Plymouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Plymouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Plymouth Road have a pool?
No, 39 Plymouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 39 Plymouth Road have accessible units?
No, 39 Plymouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Plymouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Plymouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
