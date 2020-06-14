39 Plymouth Road

Amenities

Lovely & bright Second floor apartment in the heart of Glenbrook. 2-4 Bedrooms (current tenant uses the Office Room with closet as 3rd Bedroom), Family Room as 4th Bedroom), Living Room and Eat in kitchen. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Hot Water is included in the rent. Gas cooking, Gas Heat. 1 reserved parking space in the parking lot. 1 Garage for tenant storage. Very convenient location - close to train, banks, restaurants, downtown Stamford, and I-95. Great for commuters. Home is also listed For Sale, owner is looking for new tenant who willing to cooperate for showing, inspection, appraisal appointments.