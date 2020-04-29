All apartments in Stamford
300 Broad Street
300 Broad Street

300 Broad Street · (914) 772-7580
Location

300 Broad Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Top floor corner unit with amazing views of downtown Stamford. Fully updated 2br 2bth with hardwood floors throughout. kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar open to living/dining room. Large master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet, two full baths, NEW washer/dryer in unit, c/a & great views of downtown Stamford. 2 parking spots included in rent! The Windemere has a gym, secured entry, patio with bbqs & guest parking. Walk to downtown... Move in/out fee $125/ea. Sorry no pets! Virtual tour attached!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Broad Street have any available units?
300 Broad Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Broad Street have?
Some of 300 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 300 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 300 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
