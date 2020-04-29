300 Broad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Top floor corner unit with amazing views of downtown Stamford. Fully updated 2br 2bth with hardwood floors throughout. kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar open to living/dining room. Large master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet, two full baths, NEW washer/dryer in unit, c/a & great views of downtown Stamford. 2 parking spots included in rent! The Windemere has a gym, secured entry, patio with bbqs & guest parking. Walk to downtown... Move in/out fee $125/ea. Sorry no pets! Virtual tour attached!