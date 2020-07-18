All apartments in Stamford
237 Southfield Avenue

Location

237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2457 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking. Spectacular landscaping at the front and a ‘secret’ garden can be found at the rear of the house where you can relax and listen to the babbling water feature, doze in the hammock, chill together around the fieldstone fireplace, BBQ, play badminton or garden Jenga. Directly across the street is the park with a beach, tennis courts, playground, paddleboard/kayak rentals, and access to Stamford waterfront boardwalk/marina with outdoor dining options including Prime and Crab Shell restaurants. Or Bike to Old Greenwich and enjoy Le Fat Poodle Bistro or Beach House Café. Amtrak & Metro-North – Stamford or Old Greenwich only five minutes away. Bring your boat/kayak/fishing pole and this home will make you feel like you are on vacation from the moment you step into the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Southfield Avenue have any available units?
237 Southfield Avenue has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Southfield Avenue have?
Some of 237 Southfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Southfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
237 Southfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Southfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 237 Southfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 237 Southfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 237 Southfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 237 Southfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Southfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Southfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 237 Southfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 237 Southfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 237 Southfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Southfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Southfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
