237 Southfield Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground tennis court

Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking. Spectacular landscaping at the front and a ‘secret’ garden can be found at the rear of the house where you can relax and listen to the babbling water feature, doze in the hammock, chill together around the fieldstone fireplace, BBQ, play badminton or garden Jenga. Directly across the street is the park with a beach, tennis courts, playground, paddleboard/kayak rentals, and access to Stamford waterfront boardwalk/marina with outdoor dining options including Prime and Crab Shell restaurants. Or Bike to Old Greenwich and enjoy Le Fat Poodle Bistro or Beach House Café. Amtrak & Metro-North – Stamford or Old Greenwich only five minutes away. Bring your boat/kayak/fishing pole and this home will make you feel like you are on vacation from the moment you step into the house!