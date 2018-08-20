23 Nelson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this three-bedroom, one and a half bathroom townhouse. This unit offers tons of options for living and workspace spread out over two floors. Features include new hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, landscaped backyard, two reserved parking spots, chic eat-in kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms possess ample closet and can easily fit Queen-sized beds with room to spare for dressers and other furniture. Located in Shippan, this complex is blocks away from public transportation, Brennan's Restaurant with the beach only minutes away!