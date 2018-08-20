All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 15 2020

23 Nelson Street

23 Nelson Street · (203) 252-7641
Location

23 Nelson Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Shippan Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this three-bedroom, one and a half bathroom townhouse. This unit offers tons of options for living and workspace spread out over two floors. Features include new hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, landscaped backyard, two reserved parking spots, chic eat-in kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms possess ample closet and can easily fit Queen-sized beds with room to spare for dressers and other furniture. Located in Shippan, this complex is blocks away from public transportation, Brennan's Restaurant with the beach only minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Nelson Street have any available units?
23 Nelson Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Nelson Street have?
Some of 23 Nelson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Nelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Nelson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Nelson Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Nelson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 23 Nelson Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Nelson Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Nelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Nelson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Nelson Street have a pool?
No, 23 Nelson Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Nelson Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Nelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Nelson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Nelson Street has units with dishwashers.
