Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

June 15th MOVE IN DATE. Clean, bright, small one apartment located on the East side of Stamford. Rent is $1250.00 a month, water included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Close to highway and restaurants, shops, supermarket, and Cummings Park and Cove Beach. Minutes from Downtown. Street parking only. Must see & won't last. PET FRIENDLY! Call Sharon at 203-223-1064 ext 4. NO TEXT MESSAGES PLEASE. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2694344)