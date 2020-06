Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated oven

Private, convenient and affordable! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Main level of 2 Family home on a quiet Cove Street adjacent to Cummings Park/Beach. Walk/bike to the beach/park, shopping. Minutes to train.

2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Newer eat in kitchen, renovated bath. Private, level, spacious backyard. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! On street parking.



EXCELLENT CREDIT, REFERENCES PLEASE.

MAKE SURE ALL LIGHTS ARE OFF, DOORS LOCKED BEFORE LEAVING!