Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

118 Grove Street

118 Grove Street · (914) 772-7580
Location

118 Grove Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy one level living in this beautifully updated 2br 2bth townhouse located in Downtown Stamford.  Quiet end unit with spacious open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage with door to backyard/bbq area, large living/dining room with sliders to private patio, master bedroom suite has updated bath with jetted tub, shower, custom walk-in closet and access to additional patio area, good size 2nd bedroom, lovely full bath, newer washer/dryer, c/a, private storage unit in garage, freshly painted throughout, just move right in!  Great walk to all location!! Virtual tour attached!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Grove Street have any available units?
118 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Grove Street have?
Some of 118 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 118 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Grove Street does offer parking.
Does 118 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 118 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
