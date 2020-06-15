118 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy one level living in this beautifully updated 2br 2bth townhouse located in Downtown Stamford. Quiet end unit with spacious open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage with door to backyard/bbq area, large living/dining room with sliders to private patio, master bedroom suite has updated bath with jetted tub, shower, custom walk-in closet and access to additional patio area, good size 2nd bedroom, lovely full bath, newer washer/dryer, c/a, private storage unit in garage, freshly painted throughout, just move right in! Great walk to all location!! Virtual tour attached!