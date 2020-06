Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with hardwood through out. large living room, newer eat in kitchen offering newer appliances and with an additional sunroom leading to a good size backyard. Great size basement with washer and dryer and lots of space for storage. Close to everything shopping, beach, restaurants, library, public transportation and so much more!! Available ASAP