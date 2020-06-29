All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 1016 Long Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
1016 Long Ridge Road
Last updated June 20 2020 at 6:29 AM

1016 Long Ridge Road

1016 Long Ridge Road · (203) 536-0671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1016 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally Renovated and Pristine North Stamford 1 Bedroom Apartment with Brand New Kitchen Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric Stove with Cook Top), Custom and Brand New Cabinet and Counter Work, Brand New Washer/Dryer Hidden in the Large Bedroom. New Lighting and Bathroom Fixtures with Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower. Gorgeous Hard Wood Floors and Fresh Paint. Living Room with Fireplace, Custom Built 'In Shelving and Window Seat. Plenty of Off Street Parking, Closet Space with a Beautiful Green Side Yard. All utilities included
Good credit only & non smokers please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Long Ridge Road have any available units?
1016 Long Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Long Ridge Road have?
Some of 1016 Long Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Long Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Long Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Long Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Long Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1016 Long Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Long Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1016 Long Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Long Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Long Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1016 Long Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Long Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1016 Long Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Long Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Long Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1016 Long Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NY
Ossining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity