1016 Long Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally Renovated and Pristine North Stamford 1 Bedroom Apartment with Brand New Kitchen Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric Stove with Cook Top), Custom and Brand New Cabinet and Counter Work, Brand New Washer/Dryer Hidden in the Large Bedroom. New Lighting and Bathroom Fixtures with Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower. Gorgeous Hard Wood Floors and Fresh Paint. Living Room with Fireplace, Custom Built 'In Shelving and Window Seat. Plenty of Off Street Parking, Closet Space with a Beautiful Green Side Yard. All utilities included

Good credit only & non smokers please!