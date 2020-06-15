1 Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful and bright recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in convenient downtown location. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Dining Room opens to Living Room with fireplace and sliding door to Deck. Half Bath on Main Level. Washer & Dryer in the upper level. Master Suite with Walk In closet. Hardwood floor, Attached Garage. Convenient to Downtown Mall, Restaurants, Train and I-95. Move in immediately! Tenants must cover at least 50% of their first floor area with padded carpet or padded area rugs. All wall to wall carpeted areas are required to have carpet padding.