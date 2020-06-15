All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:01 PM

1 Valley Road

1 Valley Road · (914) 752-8788
Location

1 Valley Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful and bright recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in convenient downtown location. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Dining Room opens to Living Room with fireplace and sliding door to Deck. Half Bath on Main Level. Washer & Dryer in the upper level. Master Suite with Walk In closet. Hardwood floor, Attached Garage. Convenient to Downtown Mall, Restaurants, Train and I-95. Move in immediately! Tenants must cover at least 50% of their first floor area with padded carpet or padded area rugs. All wall to wall carpeted areas are required to have carpet padding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Valley Road have any available units?
1 Valley Road has a unit available for $2,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Valley Road have?
Some of 1 Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1 Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1 Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1 Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1 Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 1 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 1 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 1 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
