Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman parking playground pool pool table garage lobby media room valet service

Luxurious 2 BED 2.5 BATH in Full Service Concierge 1 Broad Street Stamford, 16th floor facing east, very bright and sunny with floor to ceiling unobstructed panoramic views. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and wine fridge. Two huge walk in closets in master bedroom and second bedroom. Washer Dryer in unit with added storage. Private Balcony. 24 hour Concierge with Valet Parking. 7th floor amenities include Billiard Room, All Season salt water swimming pool, Children's Play Room, Movie Theatre, wireless lounge. Cooking gas and water is included in the rent as well as the Shuttle to and from the train station and part heat. Fabulous location in downtown Stamford close to train, restaurants and all amenities. Mill River Park across the street with a fabulous ice skating rink, playground and nature center opening up! Living at Trump Parc Stamford is a unique experience! The lobby doorman and porter will be sure that your packages and luggage arrive safely at your doorstep. If you’re thinking about an evening on the town, weekend getaway, or just need a reservation at a nearby restaurant, relax and let your full-time concierge handle all the details. Simply enjoy the quality, comfort & conveniences Trump Parc has to offer! Owner Broker.