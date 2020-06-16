All apartments in Stamford
1 Broad Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 PM

1 Broad Street

1 West Broad Street · (516) 578-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 West Broad Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16F · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
media room
valet service
Luxurious 2 BED 2.5 BATH in Full Service Concierge 1 Broad Street Stamford, 16th floor facing east, very bright and sunny with floor to ceiling unobstructed panoramic views. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and wine fridge. Two huge walk in closets in master bedroom and second bedroom. Washer Dryer in unit with added storage. Private Balcony. 24 hour Concierge with Valet Parking. 7th floor amenities include Billiard Room, All Season salt water swimming pool, Children's Play Room, Movie Theatre, wireless lounge. Cooking gas and water is included in the rent as well as the Shuttle to and from the train station and part heat. Fabulous location in downtown Stamford close to train, restaurants and all amenities. Mill River Park across the street with a fabulous ice skating rink, playground and nature center opening up! Living at Trump Parc Stamford is a unique experience! The lobby doorman and porter will be sure that your packages and luggage arrive safely at your doorstep. If you’re thinking about an evening on the town, weekend getaway, or just need a reservation at a nearby restaurant, relax and let your full-time concierge handle all the details. Simply enjoy the quality, comfort & conveniences Trump Parc has to offer! Owner Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Broad Street have any available units?
1 Broad Street has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Broad Street have?
Some of 1 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Broad Street have a pool?
Yes, 1 Broad Street has a pool.
Does 1 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
