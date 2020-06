Amenities

Excellent Location! Walk to Yale and downtown New Haven from this bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. This apartment offers an open layout, high ceilings, hardwood floors and beautiful large windows. Very safe building. No pets, no smoking and available parking in the lot behind the building for $100 extra per month. Available 9/1/2020. Good credit and proof of income is mandatory.