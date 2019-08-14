70 Fountain St Apt 4

Amenities
Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale!
Features:
- Spacious three bedrooms.
- 1 Full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom
- Beautiful Hard Wood Floors
- Spacious Living Room with Fireplace
- Washer and Dryer included
- Central AC
- Garage
Kitchen Features:
- New Eat In Kitchen with beautiful cabinets
- Granite Countertops
- Stool Seating
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave, Dishwasher, Wine Cooler Refrigerator, and Stove
- Open floor plan
- No Pets
- Good Credit Required
Fore More information or to schedule a showing, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667 x 1
Paris Realty Group
50 Fitch St, 2nd FL
New Haven, CT 06515
(RLNE2207159)