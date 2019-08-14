All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 70 Fountain St Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
70 Fountain St Apt 4
Last updated May 2 2019 at 11:39 AM

70 Fountain St Apt 4

70 Fountain Street · (203) 903-4667 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Westville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

70 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT 06515
Westville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale!

Features:
- Spacious three bedrooms.
- 1 Full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom
- Beautiful Hard Wood Floors
- Spacious Living Room with Fireplace
- Washer and Dryer included
- Central AC
- Garage

Kitchen Features:
- New Eat In Kitchen with beautiful cabinets
- Granite Countertops
- Stool Seating
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave, Dishwasher, Wine Cooler Refrigerator, and Stove
- Open floor plan

- No Pets
- Good Credit Required

Fore More information or to schedule a showing, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667 x 1

Paris Realty Group
50 Fitch St, 2nd FL
New Haven, CT 06515

(RLNE2207159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have any available units?
70 Fountain St Apt 4 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have?
Some of 70 Fountain St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Fountain St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Fountain St Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Fountain St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Fountain St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Fountain St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 Fountain St Apt 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity