70 Fountain St Apt 4

Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale!



Features:

- Spacious three bedrooms.

- 1 Full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom

- Beautiful Hard Wood Floors

- Spacious Living Room with Fireplace

- Washer and Dryer included

- Central AC

- Garage



Kitchen Features:

- New Eat In Kitchen with beautiful cabinets

- Granite Countertops

- Stool Seating

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave, Dishwasher, Wine Cooler Refrigerator, and Stove

- Open floor plan



- No Pets

- Good Credit Required



Fore More information or to schedule a showing, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667 x 1



Paris Realty Group

50 Fitch St, 2nd FL

New Haven, CT 06515



(RLNE2207159)