Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What a great opportunity to have the best of both worlds - the hustle and bustle of the city and the tranquility of the ocean and suburbs - that City Point has to offer. This 3 family home has been renovated from top to bottom with brand new kitchens, baths, central air, and laundry in each unit. The renovations/restorations kept the historic integrity of the property with the grand 9 foot ceilings, wood floors and amazing trim work.