This three bedroom rental is available for immediate occupancy. Second floor unit with three generous bedrooms and a living room. Newly updated kitchen and renovated bathroom really make this apartment a stand out in a quite neighborhood. Located on a bus line and just minutes to downtown, this apartment is close to 91 and all area services, making it a convenient location to call home. Good credit and references a must. No pets allowed.

