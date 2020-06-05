All apartments in New Haven
New Haven, CT
607 Chapel Street
607 Chapel Street

607 Chapel Street · (203) 671-3740
Location

607 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Wooster square neighborhood. This unique and tasteful unit is on the 3rd floor and located in a historic home featuring, among other things, an open layout, with a large skylight above that provides exceptional daylight. Brick perimeter walls and wood floors complete this one of a kind space. Accessible to all things New Haven, this attractive location gives you the flexibility to walk to work, Yale, the medical center, Saturday's farmers market, the train station, theater, shopping, restaurants, and jump on the interstate for a weekend gate-away! Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Chapel Street have any available units?
607 Chapel Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Chapel Street have?
Some of 607 Chapel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Chapel Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 Chapel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Chapel Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 Chapel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 607 Chapel Street offer parking?
No, 607 Chapel Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 Chapel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Chapel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Chapel Street have a pool?
No, 607 Chapel Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 Chapel Street have accessible units?
No, 607 Chapel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Chapel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Chapel Street has units with dishwashers.
