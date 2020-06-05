607 Chapel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher media room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Wooster square neighborhood. This unique and tasteful unit is on the 3rd floor and located in a historic home featuring, among other things, an open layout, with a large skylight above that provides exceptional daylight. Brick perimeter walls and wood floors complete this one of a kind space. Accessible to all things New Haven, this attractive location gives you the flexibility to walk to work, Yale, the medical center, Saturday's farmers market, the train station, theater, shopping, restaurants, and jump on the interstate for a weekend gate-away! Don't miss out on this great opportunity.