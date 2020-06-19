605 Winchester Avenue

Amenities
Entire House Available for Rent , 4-Bedrooms with Off-Street Parking! - 4-bedrooms with large closets
NEW floors throughout
Lovely mantle and decorative fireplace in the living room
Dining room
Kitchen with NEW appliances and cabinets
Study/den
Livable third floor attic space
Lots of natural light in all rooms
Off-street parking
Pets negotiable for an additional security deposit.
On the CT Transit bus route to downtown New Haven.
Close to Science Park, Albertus Magnus, Yale Divinity School, Marsh Botanical Gardens, Lincoln Bassett and Celantano Schools.
Close to Farmington Canal Trail access (biking and recreation linear trail)
All applicants will be subject to a background and credit check.
600 Credit Score minimum required to apply.
(RLNE5391874)