605 Winchester Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

605 Winchester Avenue

605 Winchester Avenue · (203) 998-6650
Location

605 Winchester Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Winchester Avenue · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Entire House Available for Rent , 4-Bedrooms with Off-Street Parking! - 4-bedrooms with large closets

NEW floors throughout
Lovely mantle and decorative fireplace in the living room
Dining room
Kitchen with NEW appliances and cabinets
Study/den
Livable third floor attic space

Lots of natural light in all rooms

Off-street parking

Pets negotiable for an additional security deposit.

On the CT Transit bus route to downtown New Haven.
Close to Science Park, Albertus Magnus, Yale Divinity School, Marsh Botanical Gardens, Lincoln Bassett and Celantano Schools.
Close to Farmington Canal Trail access (biking and recreation linear trail)

All applicants will be subject to a background and credit check.
600 Credit Score minimum required to apply.

(RLNE5391874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
605 Winchester Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 605 Winchester Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 Winchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 605 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
