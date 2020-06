Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1st floor 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths - Property Id: 217561



Newly renovated spacious three bedroom apartment and two full baths. Updated appliances. All new vanity, mirror, vanity light and toilet. Ample kitchen cabinet space. Located very close to Yale University, SCSU and University of New Haven and is directly on bus line. Great location for all shopping and dining needs and easy access to highways. Beautiful finished hardwood floors throughout unit and forced heat. Off street parking available.

No Pets Allowed



