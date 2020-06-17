47 Wilson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

WELCOME TO NEW HAVEN! Location is PERFECT! Second floor 2 bedroom unit on the attractive Wilson Street in New Haven. PLENTY of closet space. Many windows in this apartment keep it light and bright. Includes 2 bedrooms, living room, Eat in Kitchen, and full bath. Kitchen has a stove, refrigerator & a Dishwasher! Rooms have been painted with various colors, which adds some flavor to the apartment! Natural gas for heat/hot water keep the utilities LOW. washer/dryer hookup in the basement! Conveniently located minutes from the train station, I95, Merritt PKWY, shops/restaurants, downtown & MORE! Tenants must have proof of income, and references. Section 8 Welcome!