All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 47 Wilson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
47 Wilson Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

47 Wilson Street

47 Wilson Street · (203) 280-2507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

47 Wilson Street, New Haven, CT 06519
Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WELCOME TO NEW HAVEN! Location is PERFECT! Second floor 2 bedroom unit on the attractive Wilson Street in New Haven. PLENTY of closet space. Many windows in this apartment keep it light and bright. Includes 2 bedrooms, living room, Eat in Kitchen, and full bath. Kitchen has a stove, refrigerator & a Dishwasher! Rooms have been painted with various colors, which adds some flavor to the apartment! Natural gas for heat/hot water keep the utilities LOW. washer/dryer hookup in the basement! Conveniently located minutes from the train station, I95, Merritt PKWY, shops/restaurants, downtown & MORE! Tenants must have proof of income, and references. Section 8 Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Wilson Street have any available units?
47 Wilson Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Wilson Street have?
Some of 47 Wilson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Wilson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 Wilson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 47 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 47 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 47 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Wilson Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47 Wilson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity