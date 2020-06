Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage package receiving

Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Downtown 1BR Steps from Yale - Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 270317



Great 1BR unit in 5-unit building just steps from Yale and close to downtown and all the great restaurants and nightlife on Crown Street (but far enough away that you're not bothered by noise). Very spacious apartment.



All modern appliances + dishwasher.



Owner is a local, Yale Law graduate - very responsive management rather than the absentee landlords you find in New Haven most often.



Washer/dryer in basement - dryer is free! Storage space in storage lockers in the basement free as well.



Bike rack (bolted down), private shared yard and garden, awesome two-story back deck.



Secure mailboxes with keys (inside) and for small packages; secure keycoded package receiving box for larger packages. No more stolen Amazon packages!

