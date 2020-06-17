249 Humphrey St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Studio apartment in amazing location available now!

This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with $250 pet fee. Located in the heart of New Haven, this apartment gives you access to all that the downtown area as to offer; from restaurants to shopping, there is always something to do!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



(RLNE5849141)