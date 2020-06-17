All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

249 Humphrey St Apt 1

249 Humphrey St · (203) 903-4667
Location

249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio apartment in amazing location available now!
This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with $250 pet fee. Located in the heart of New Haven, this apartment gives you access to all that the downtown area as to offer; from restaurants to shopping, there is always something to do!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

(RLNE5849141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have any available units?
249 Humphrey St Apt 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have?
Some of 249 Humphrey St Apt 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
249 Humphrey St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Humphrey St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
