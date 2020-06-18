18 Brown Street

Amenities

Live in the heart of Wooster Square! 1/2 block to the infamous Pepe's Pizza and beautiful park! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. Freshly painted in spa like gray. 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in a small quiet house. FENCED IN BACKYARD, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in building and side private entrance to backyard. A must see space a few blocks to all of the shops and restaurants New Haven is famous for! Pet friendly with landlord's approval and one month security deposit. Please call for your private showing.