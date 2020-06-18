All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

18 Brown Street

18 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Brown Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Live in the heart of Wooster Square! 1/2 block to the infamous Pepe's Pizza and beautiful park! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. Freshly painted in spa like gray. 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in a small quiet house. FENCED IN BACKYARD, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in building and side private entrance to backyard. A must see space a few blocks to all of the shops and restaurants New Haven is famous for! Pet friendly with landlord's approval and one month security deposit. Please call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Brown Street have any available units?
18 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Brown Street have?
Some of 18 Brown Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Brown Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 Brown Street does offer parking.
Does 18 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 18 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
