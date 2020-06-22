All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R

179 Quinnipiac Avenue · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513
Annex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now!
This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen features brand new appliances including: stove, fridge and cabinets space. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. The apartment also has off-street parking, washer and dryer hookups, and Section 8 is welcomed!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

(RLNE5723178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have any available units?
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have?
Some of 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R currently offering any rent specials?
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R pet-friendly?
No, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R offer parking?
Yes, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R does offer parking.
Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have a pool?
No, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R does not have a pool.
Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have accessible units?
No, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
