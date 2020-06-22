179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now!

This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen features brand new appliances including: stove, fridge and cabinets space. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. The apartment also has off-street parking, washer and dryer hookups, and Section 8 is welcomed!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



