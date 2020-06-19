157 Olive Street 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge 3BR Wooster Square with In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 274643



This large 3 BR unit on the western edge of Wooster Square is newly refurbished! Convenient to Wooster restaurants, downtown, and Yale campus. Two large and one smaller bedroom have been freshly painted and given new window treatments. Spacious living area and open kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Large, dedicated room for laundry with free washer and dryer in the unit.

Convenient to Yale campus, with a red route shuttle stop about 5 mins away. Off-street parking

available in the driveway or next door parking lot for a fee. Owner is a local Yale Law School grad!



-Hardwood Flooring

-Tankless Water Heater (unlimited hot water, no waiting for shower to heat up!)

-FREE Washer/Dryer in unit

-Walk to downtown and restaurants of Wooster Square

-Brand new paint job and window treatments in all bedrooms

-Tons of natural light

-Dishwasher



See linked video tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274643

Property Id 274643



(RLNE5760726)