New Haven, CT
157 Olive Street 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

157 Olive Street 1

157 Olive St · (475) 257-2332
Location

157 Olive St, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge 3BR Wooster Square with In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 274643

This large 3 BR unit on the western edge of Wooster Square is newly refurbished! Convenient to Wooster restaurants, downtown, and Yale campus. Two large and one smaller bedroom have been freshly painted and given new window treatments. Spacious living area and open kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Large, dedicated room for laundry with free washer and dryer in the unit.
Convenient to Yale campus, with a red route shuttle stop about 5 mins away. Off-street parking
available in the driveway or next door parking lot for a fee. Owner is a local Yale Law School grad!

-Hardwood Flooring
-Tankless Water Heater (unlimited hot water, no waiting for shower to heat up!)
-FREE Washer/Dryer in unit
-Walk to downtown and restaurants of Wooster Square
-Brand new paint job and window treatments in all bedrooms
-Tons of natural light
-Dishwasher

Property Id 274643

(RLNE5760726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Olive Street 1 have any available units?
157 Olive Street 1 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Olive Street 1 have?
Some of 157 Olive Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Olive Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
157 Olive Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Olive Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 157 Olive Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 157 Olive Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Olive Street 1 have a pool?
No, 157 Olive Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 157 Olive Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 157 Olive Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Olive Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
