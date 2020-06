Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand New Fully Renovated Apartments - Property Id: 216374



New Haven Apartments: Brand New, spacious, and well lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with hardwood flooring, central air heating, and cooling, and in-building shared laundry. Brand new kitchen with range stove, range hood, and refrigerator. There is only 1 apartment left out of 4, going fast, Call Now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216374

Property Id 216374



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5790938)