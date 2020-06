Amenities

Live in a very stylish downtown condominium. This loft style 2 bedroom with 1 and half baths is what you want and need now. Exposed brick walls, brazilan cherry hardwood floors, open floor plan with kitchen island that has a built in wine chiller and microwave. The bathrooms are equipped with Phillipe Stark for Duravit bathroom fixtures. An abundance of windows brings in a flood of natural sunlight. Walk everywhere - to the train, Yale University, YNHH, restuarants and so much more!